'Jeopardy!' guest host Mayim Bialik interested in permanent role: 'I would love that'

Mayim Bialik isn't ready to bid farewell to hosting "Jeopardy!"

The actress-turned-TV host revealed in an interview on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet that her current guest-hosting gig is something she'd like to become permanent.

"I would love that," the former "Big Bang Theory" star told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday night.

"I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully," she added.

Bialik went on to say she's hoping that she'll get some news about her future at "Jeopardy!" "before May 6."

Not only would becoming the emcee of the game show host be an honor because she's been a fan since she was a teenager, but also because she'd make history as the first full-time female host.

"I think being a female is its own mark," she told the outlet. "My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind."

Bialik, 46, also spoke about late host Alex Trebek and his family, whom she had the chance of meeting after his passing.

"I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feel so humbled around them. I want to only honor. You can’t match him, so there’s no need to try, but do it continuously, and have their blessing and feel what they are doing is supporting that legacy," she said.

The iconic quiz show announced back in December that Bialik and Ken Jennings would continue to split their hosting duties through the end of Season 38.

"We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @KenJennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer," the official "Jeopardy!" Twitter page confirmed.

