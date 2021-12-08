Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host 'Jeopardy!' through end of season

"Jeopardy!" has a hosting update.

The iconic quiz show announced on Wednesday that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to split their hosting duties through the end of Season 38.

"We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @KenJennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer," the official "Jeopardy!" Twitter page confirmed.

New episodes are scheduled to air until July 29, 2022.

In August, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that after a lengthy search process and close to a year of guest hosts, then "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards and the former " Big Bang Theory " actress would act as the permanent replacements for the late Alex Trebek .

Trebek was the host of the popular game show for 37 years before he died in November of 2020 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

The idea was to have Richards take over in Season 38 for regular play while the " Call Me Kat " star would headline an upcoming crop of spinoff and special event games such as the upcoming "Jeopardy! National College Championship" at ABC.

A few days later Richards was forced to step down as host and EP after inappropriate comments he made on a podcast years ago resurfaced online.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Bialik said she's focused on maintaining the integrity of the show. "I’m doing the job that’s in front of me and letting the business executives do what they need to do. For me, I’m getting more and more comfortable with the language of ‘Jeopardy!,’ as we call it, and making the crew and the staff feel like we have consistency and that I’m a person really interested in maintaining the integrity of the show," she asserted.

Jennings was brought in mid-September and is also an obvious front-runner as a replacement host. Not only is he still the record-holder for most consecutive wins and total earnings, but he was the first person the show turned to as a guest host in 2020 following the death of Trebek.

Last month, Jennings hosted the game show on the one-year anniversary of Trebek's passing. "I miss Alex a lot," said the 47-year-old on the show's YouTube page. "When I’m here, I feel like he’s probably in the building somewhere. It’s hard not to talk about him in the present tense."

