'Jeopardy!' under fire after James Bond clue leaves viewers frustrated

"Jeopardy!" is taking some heat for a confusing James Bond clue.

Earlier this week, a Final Jeopardy prompt about the beloved film franchise left fans scratching their heads, as they argued that the clue was "convoluted."

During an episode that aired on July 7, host Ken Jennings announced that "Movie Music" was the category for the Final Jeopardy clue.

"The last 2 best song Oscar winners whose titles were the same name as the movie they were in had this man in the leading role," the clue read.

Contestant Ashley had begun writing down actor Timothee Chalamet as her answer, which Jennings said was incorrect.

The second contestant, Vince, wrote down, "Who is Daniel Craig," which was the correct answer.

The films referenced in the clue were 2012's "Skyfall" and 2021's "No Time to Die." Adele sung the title song for the earlier film, while Billie Eilish performed the other.

The episode's returning champion, Scott, also answered correctly, earning his third win.

While Scott basked in his victory, fans were quick to slam the game show for its "confusing" Final Jeopardy round.

"This was poorly phrased. I assumed they were asking about the last 2 Best Song winners: 2024 and 2025. The strength of the comma!" one viewer wrote in the comments section of the "Jeopardy!" YouTube page.

Another fan wrote, "They're looking for Craig as the correct response, but I wonder if they would have accepted Bond as an answer. When the clue says leading role, it doesn't specify if they are asking for actor or character..."

While another viewer chimed in on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Who is James Bond? Kinda convoluted FJ but manageable."

As passionate fans called out the Final Jeopardy prompt, game show host Jennings had previously said that he had "100% empathy" for the contestants’ show fails.

While Jennings knows it’s not easy to compete on the show, having once been a contestant himself, he told Fox News Digital in April that his "heart just goes out to these people" who participate in the show.

"It’s their first time on TV, and we throw them into this crucible. It’s a high-pressure environment, so I’m always thinking, how can I make these people comfortable? Please, please get this right, somebody."

He added, "I’m 100% empathy out there for these three people."

The Seattle-born host began his "Jeopardy!" career 20 years ago, winning over $2.5 million over the course of 74 consecutive games.

Jennings took over hosting duties after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek from pancreatic cancer in 2020.