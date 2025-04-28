Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings has ‘100% empathy’ for contestants' show fails

The former contestant became the host of the show in 2020

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings shares key difference between him and ‘perfect’ Alex Trebek Video

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings shares key difference between him and ‘perfect’ Alex Trebek

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings explained why his experience as a contestant differentiates him from the late Alex Trebek.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings knows it’s not easy to compete on the show, having once been a contestant himself.

On the opening night red carpet for the TCM Classic Film Festival, Jennings praised his predecessor, the late Alex Trebek, but noted "one difference" they have.

"Alex was a perfect host, but if there’s one difference between us is I remember what it was like to be a contestant. My heart just goes out to these people," Jennings told Fox News Digital.

The Seattle-born host began his "Jeopardy!" career 20 years ago, winning over $2.5 million over the course of 74 consecutive games.

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANTS SLAMMED BY FANS FOR NOT KNOWING FAMOUS 'SHAFT' ACTOR

close up of Ken Jennings

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings said "my heart goes out" to contestants who might struggle on the show. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

He continued, "It’s their first time on TV, and we throw them into this crucible. It’s a high-pressure environment, so I’m always thinking, how can I make these people comfortable? Please, please get this right, somebody." 

"I’m 100% empathy out there for these three people," Jennings added.

And contestants have made their share of blunders over the course of the show’s 40-plus year run.

Recently, fans online were baffled that all three contestants failed the "Fictional Characters" final round category, incorrectly answering a "Wizard of Oz" themed prompt.

ken jennings presenting final jeopardy question

Fans were surprised when all three contestants got a "Wizard of Oz" prompt wrong in "Final Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy! YouTube)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Boq is one of these fictional people, ‘Not as big as the grown folk… but neither were they very small," the clue read. All three guessed other fictional little people, but the correct response was "What is a Munchkin?"

"In the 1939 movie of ‘The Wizard of Oz,' the Munchkins are very small, but in the book, the Munchkins are said to be about Dorothy's height," Jennings told them.

WATCH: ‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST KEN JENNINGS SHARES KEY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HIM AND ‘PERFECT’ ALEX TREBEK

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings shares key difference between him and ‘perfect’ Alex Trebek Video

Jennings took over hosting duties in 2020 after the death of Trebek from pancreatic cancer. 

In a Rolling Stone interview in January, the 50-year-old admitted he was less worried about hosting, but more concerned about the grief and mourning the show’s staff was experiencing after the loss of Trebek.

A photo of Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings

Jennings said his experience as a contestant was a key difference for him as a host, compared to Alex Trebek.  (Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Everybody there was very emotional, and I had to be the one talking through it, even though I probably knew him least of all 100 people on set, crew and the staff. It was very scary. You’re aware that the audience does not want you there. They’re like me, they want the other guy, and I was missing him too. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be here. I would give anything to not be here right now,’" Jennings told the outlet.

At the TCM Classic Film Festival, Jennings did some additional hosting duties, introducing two films in their line-up, and found another connection with Trebek.

Ken Jennings at the TCM Classic Film Festival

Jennings said Turner Classic Movies (TCM) was a key part of Trebek's process at "Jeopardy!" (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for TCM)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[TCM] is a big part of our process at ‘Jeopardy!’ because Alex always had TCM on backstage, and he was very knowledgeable, he knew his stuff," Jennings said.

Trending