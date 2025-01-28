Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Jeopardy' contestant misses question about Celine Dion, walks off stage after name-checking singer

Champions Wildcard Tournament contestant Drew Goins had just mentioned that he wanted to thank the Canadian singer before he missed the clue

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
"That’s the way it is."

A "Jeopardy" contestant last Friday walked off the stage after he missed a clue about Céline Dion, moments after he had name-checked her on the show when host Ken Jennings asked who he'd like to thank. 

After thanking his fellow contestants while speaking to Jennings, Drew Goins, who was participating in the Champions Wildcard Tournament, said that one of the producers had suggested he thank the Canadian singer. 

"So, thank you, Céline Dion," he said to the camera. 

A split of Celine Dion and Drew trying to come up with the answer

A "Jeopardy" contestant last week was embarrassed after he missed a clue about Celine Dion after he had said he would like to thank her during a Champions Wildcard Tournament. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Jeopardy/Instagram)

Jennings asked, "Does she know what she did?" and Goins joked, "Oh, she does, deep down" without going into any detail except to say that it was a "long story." 

Minutes later, Goins was faced with a $2,000 question about Dion herself. 

"Sharing its title with an earlier, more upbeat Huey Lewis hit, it was No. 1 for Céline Dion in 1994," Jennings said, reading the clue. 

The Jeopardy question

"Sharing its title with an earlier, more upbeat Huey Lewis hit, it was No. 1 for Céline Dion in 1994," Jennings said, reading the clue.  (Jeopardy/Instagram)

Goins put his hand to his head while frantically trying to think, but was unable to come up with an answer. 

"Oh, she’s going to be mad, Drew," Jennings joked as Goins put down his buzzer and walked off the stage to the audience’s laughter before coming back and getting a hug from a fellow contestant. 

Jennings then revealed that the answer was "The Power of Love" after none of the other contestants got it either. 

Celine Dion performing

Jennings then revealed that the answer was "The Power of Love" after none of the other contestants got it either.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I was born in 1994," Goins jokingly reasoned as to why he didn’t know the answer. 

"Jeopardy" shared the moment on social media over the weekend, writing, "Here’s hoping Drew’s heart will go on," referencing Dion’s Oscar-winning ballad from "Titanic."

