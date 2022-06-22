Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeopardy
Published

'Jeopardy!' fans speculate Buzzy Cohen might become new host after cryptic tweets

Buzzy Cohen is a former Tournament of Champions winner and currently stars on 'The Chase'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" fans believe former Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen could be a potential new host of the game show.

The speculation comes after a few cryptic tweets were shared by Cohen.

Fan account BuzzerBlog tweeted: "100% prepared to be wrong but still not totally believing that the Mayim-hosts-primetime-Jeopardy thing is still here. If that was still a thing I feel like the many press releases talking about Celebrity Jeopardy would have mentioned her by now."

Cohen responded with a GIF of Yoda saying, "No, there is another."

Buzzy Cohen has fans speculating if he'll be the next permanent host of "Jeopardy!"

Buzzy Cohen has fans speculating if he'll be the next permanent host of "Jeopardy!" (Richard Cartwright/ABC)

‘JEOPARDY!' HOST MAYIM BAILIK TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: ‘I’M FEELING FEAR'

He later shared another cryptic tweet that left fans guessing about his status as a potential "Jeopardy!" host.

"Shout out to the camera guys on [as yet unannounced project] for convincing me to get a picopresso from @wacaco_ltd - cannot wait to get this thing going!!!" he wrote.

"BUZZY IS THIS AN ANNOUNCEMENT," one user wrote in response to Cohen's cryptic Yoda tweet.

"Don’t tease us you menace!!!!" another added.

Ken Jennings is currently filling in as a guest host of "Jeopardy!"

Ken Jennings is currently filling in as a guest host of "Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"A lot to unpack here," one user responded to Cohen's additional cryptic tweet.

Mayim Bailik and Ken Jennings split the hosting duties of "Jeopardy!" through the end of season 38.

Bailik has said she would "love" to take on a more permanent hosting role.

Bailik revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Following her recovery, she will return to hosting the game show on a rotating basis alongside Jennings.

Bailik revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to rotating hosting duties with Jennings when she recovers.

Bailik revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to rotating hosting duties with Jennings when she recovers. (Casey Durkin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jeopardy!" was hosted for 37 seasons by Alex Trebek after being revived in 1984. Trebek passed away in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. 

He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending