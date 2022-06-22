'Jeopardy!' fans speculate Buzzy Cohen might become new host after cryptic tweets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" fans believe former Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen could be a potential new host of the game show.

The speculation comes after a few cryptic tweets were shared by Cohen.

Fan account BuzzerBlog tweeted: "100% prepared to be wrong but still not totally believing that the Mayim-hosts-primetime-Jeopardy thing is still here. If that was still a thing I feel like the many press releases talking about Celebrity Jeopardy would have mentioned her by now."

Cohen responded with a GIF of Yoda saying, "No, there is another."

He later shared another cryptic tweet that left fans guessing about his status as a potential "Jeopardy!" host.

"Shout out to the camera guys on [as yet unannounced project] for convincing me to get a picopresso from @wacaco_ltd - cannot wait to get this thing going!!!" he wrote.

"BUZZY IS THIS AN ANNOUNCEMENT," one user wrote in response to Cohen's cryptic Yoda tweet.

"Don’t tease us you menace!!!!" another added.

"A lot to unpack here," one user responded to Cohen's additional cryptic tweet.

Mayim Bailik and Ken Jennings split the hosting duties of "Jeopardy!" through the end of season 38.

Bailik has said she would "love" to take on a more permanent hosting role.

Bailik revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Following her recovery, she will return to hosting the game show on a rotating basis alongside Jennings.

"Jeopardy!" was hosted for 37 seasons by Alex Trebek after being revived in 1984. Trebek passed away in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 80 years old at the time of his death.