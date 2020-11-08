'Jeopardy!' confirms when Alex Trebek's last episode will air, will not announce a new host at this time

Following the death of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, fans of the show are wondering what happens next with the massively popular game show.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed the sad news that Trebek, who hosted since 1984, died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer Sunday.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show wrote on its Twitter account. "Thank you, Alex."

In a statement to Fox News, the show confirmed that the final episode of “Jeopardy!” hosted by Trebek will air on Christmas Day 2020. His last day in the studio as the host was filmed on Oct. 29, 2020.

ALEX TREBEK TO REP. JOHN LEWIS: LET'S BE 'PANCREATIC CANCER SURVIVORS' IN 2020

However, the show made it clear that it was not planning to announce a new host at this time, meaning fans may have to wait a few weeks before a decision is made about who will take over “Jeopardy!” in the wake of its longtime host’s passing.

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,” Mike Richards, “Jeopardy!” executive producer, said in a statement to Fox News.

ALEX TREBEK'S WIFE JEAN REVEALS HARDEST PART OF HIS CANCER BATTLE: 'WHEN I SEE HIM IN PAIN, I CAN'T HELP'

According to The New York Post, Trebek was asked who he felt should replace him as the host of the game show after him.

“It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” he said at the 92nd Street Y, joking, “So I nominated Betty White.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Joking aside, he went on to seriously suggest CN’s Laura Coates, L.A. Kings announcer Alex Faust and TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz as worthwhile successors to fill his massive shoes as “Jeopardy!” host.

Fox News asked Trebek in January what he wanted his legacy as the host of the show to be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was a nice guy and that he was the best kind of quiz show host in that he always seemed to be rooting for the contestants,” Trebek responded. “He wanted them to perform at their best because if they did, that would make the show a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”