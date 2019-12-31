Marvel star Simu Liu, 30, asks Sharon Stone, 61, out on date after she’s booted from Bumble dating app

No wingman is needed when celebrities ask out other stars.

Such was the case for Marvel star Simu Liu when he took his shot at actress Sharon Stone, 61, who was booted from the dating app Bumble after her profile was flagged as fraudulent.

The 30-year-old Chinese-Canadian actor wasted no time in putting the moves on Stone via social media.

“Hey, I don’t have bumble but uh… what are you doing like six months from now?” Liu replied to Stone in a tweet.

Liu is in line to be a major star for Marvel in upcoming projects, playing the superhero Shang-Chi. The first film billed under his character is slated to be “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

In Stone’s initial tweet to the dating service, she explained how surprised she was to be deactivated after some users scratched their heads at the legitimacy of her account.

“I went on the @bumble dating [site] and they closed my account. 👁👁 Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” she tweeted. “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝”

Stone then shared the proof via a “You’ve been blocked” screenshot she received after login attempts, eschewing her from the digital dating platform.

“We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated,” the notice read. “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

Not long afterward, Bumble representative Clare O’Connor replied to Stone’s tweet and reassured her that technical support was working diligently to reinstate her account and would stop at nothing until her status as Sharon Stone was restored.

“Oh no, @sharonstone! @Bumble editorial director here. We’re on the case,” wrote O’Connor. “Trust us, we *definitely* want you in the Hive. We’ll get back to you ASAP. 💛”

Then at last, Stone was blocked no longer and preventative measures were set in place, O’Connor said in a follow-up tweet to the “New Pope” star.

“AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling!” she tweeted. “Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝”

Stone was married to newspaper editor Phil Bronstein for six years before the pair divorced in 2004.

Stone most recently appeared in Netflix's "The Laundromat" and is set to star in "Ratched," also a Netflix production, in 2020.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.