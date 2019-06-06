Jennifer Lopez proves she's a human after suffering wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Lopez proved she's just a normal person while attending a graduation ceremony in Miami, Florida with fiance, Alex Rodriguez, 43.

The singer-actress-dancer, 49, looked stunning in a salmon-colored Chanel dress, nude heels and sunglasses. While entering the building, Lopez suffered a milk wardrobe malfunction and accidentally flashed her Spanx to the cameras.

The blended family was in town celebrating A-Rod's 11-year-old daughter, Ella, and Lopez’s 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, matriculation from elementary school. Natasha, the retired baseball player's 14-year-old daughter and Marc Anthony, Lopez’s ex-husband and father to her twins, were also spotted at the ceremony.

A-Rod posted a special message to Ella on social media.

"Ella, you continue to amaze me and fill me with so much pride! You’re not just a sixth-grader now, you’re a beautiful young woman who’s already on her way to taking the world by storm. You make me strive to be a better father every day and it is a privilege to watch you shoot for the stars," he wrote.

J-Rod are currently in wedding planning mode after getting engaged in March, but they aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle.

"[The wedding planning] is going good. I think we know we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so there's no rush," Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. "We really see this as something that is going to be forever and we're just going to take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."

The entertainer is currently hard at work on her upcoming "It's My Party" tour to celebrate her big birthday this year turning 50. She's been getting in extra rehearsals and workouts before she embarks on the multi-city concert.

To begin her busy summer, Lopez just accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.

“As a girl, I didn’t have a lot of clothes, but I would cut up my sweatshirts and jeans and I’d make mini-skirts out of them. I’d try to be like my idols, Madonna and Cyndi Lauper and Janet Jackson,” she said in her speech.

“Slowly as curves began to be embraced, the girl who wanted to combine street style with couture began to blossom, and I’m grateful to all of you for that," she added. “My babies Emme and Max, Alex, Tashi, Ella, you guys really make me feel like the MVP every day. You make me feel like the most beautiful person in the world just from your love, thank you so much.”