Jennifer Lopez thanked everyone who 'lied' to her in MTV awards speech

Jennifer Lopez' thank-you list for her MTV award speech looked a little different as she thanked those who "lied" to her in the past as well as those who told her she wouldn't make it.

Lopez, 52, was honored with the generation award during Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The award goes to "beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," according to MTV.

"I look at those movies and I see all the wonderful people that I’ve been blessed to know and to work with," Lopez said during her speech. "You’re only as good as the people that you work with."

"And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard. As an actor, I’m not any of the women that I’ve played, but there’s a part of what is deeply true to me in each one of those characters."

The "Hustlers" star went about her thank-yous list differently at this awards show, specifically calling out people who "lied" to her and those who told her she couldn't be an actress.

"And since you cannot create truth unless you’ve really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank-yous tonight," the "Let's Get Loud" singer said. "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love. And I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow."

"I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love," she wrote. "I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you! And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans."

Other actors to have received the generation award include Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Foxx.

Lopez got her start in the music industry when she released her first single in 1999. She is known for hit songs such as, "Jenny From The Block" and "On The Floor."

She transitioned into acting as well, with her first role in "My Little Girl" and later landed the starring role in "Selena" in 1997. Her best known films include "The Wedding Planner," "Second Act" and "Maid in Manhattan."

Lopez recently got engaged to Ben Affleck.

The "Hustlers" star and "Argo" director were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004, and Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Affleck and Garner, who share three children, divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.