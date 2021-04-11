Jennifer Lopez shares photos without her $1M engagement ring on 'Shotgun Wedding' set

Jennifer Lopez spent her Saturday on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding," but her engagement ring was noticeably absent.

The 51-year-old actress shared two social media posts that highlighted what her "work on the weekend" looks like.

In the first post, Lopez uploaded three photos that show her sitting at the bottom of a staircase. She’s wearing beige joggers, a cropped white tank top and sneakers and mixed-metal bracelets, necklaces and two massive stones on her right ring finger.

While beautiful, the impressive dual stones are different from the 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring her fiancé Alex Rodriguez gave her in March 2019.

Back when the Lopez and Rodriguez first announced their engagement, jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News she estimated the ring was worth around $1 million.

The differences between the two pieces were even more apparent in JLo’s second post, where she threw up a peace sign at the camera with her right hand.

Fans and media outlets have been keeping tabs on Lopez’s ring finger after reports surfaced about her and Rodriguez were going through relationship troubles in March.

Since then, the actress and singer has been spotted out in public multiple times without her pre-nuptial rock.

Page Six noted Lopez did not wear her engagement ring during her InStyle cover shoot on Monday. However, she did wear an assortment of rings on both ring fingers, which varied with each outfit she donned.

Lopez and Rodriguez were planning to get married in 2020, but opted to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2021, cheating rumors surfaced after cast members of "Southern Charm" accused reality TV star Madison LeCroy of having an affair with an ex-MLB player.

LeCroy has denied the allegations by saying Rodriguez "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" in a statement sent to Page Six. Though, she did admit she has spoken to the former New York Yankees player over the phone "randomly."

Lopez has been in the Dominican Republic shooting her rom-com and Rodriguez has paid her visits despite the allegations. The couple is still engaged and they "are working through some things," according to previous statements sent to Fox News.