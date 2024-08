Jennifer Lopez was "relieved" after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20, two years to the day after the pop star celebrated her marriage to Affleck in a Georgia wedding ceremony.

"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind," a source told People magazine. "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."

"After filing for divorce, she seems relieved," the insider added.

Lopez's family and friends agree filing for divorce was the "right decision," the source claimed. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Lopez listed April 26 as the date of separation for the couple and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to the court filing obtained by Fox News Digital. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer chose to file without an attorney.

Lopez has been "devastated" over her split from Affleck, a source told Fox News Digital.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer gave the marriage her all and wanted to make things work after the couple rekindled their romance, the source noted.

Meanwhile, Affleck seems to be doing just fine despite the marriage ending, an additional insider shared. The "Gone Girl" star "threw in the towel a long time ago."

"Ben has been his usual, high-energetic self. He's been busy with his kids and work and seems to be doing just fine," another source claimed.

Rumors surrounding the couple's marriage have plagued the Hollywood heavyweights for months.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source previously told Fox News Digital. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Affleck and Lopez first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

One month later, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

Lopez and Affleck first met while filming "Gigli" in 2002. The couple planned to marry in 2003 before postponing the wedding. By early 2004, the two had ended their engagement.

They rekindled their romance in 2021, shortly after Lopez and MLB star Alex Rodriguez ended their relationship.

