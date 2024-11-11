Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry shut down the red carpet: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore a body-baring beaded Zuhair Murad gown featuring a turtleneck halter neckline, with cutouts on both sides of her bodice.

She paired the look with matching beaded bracelets, a sparkly silver clutch and nude strappy high-heels, encrusted with diamonds. She kept her makeup look natural, with soft eyes and a nude lip, and chose to wear her hair in a loose updo, leaving a few pieces out in the front to frame her face.

"THE BODY IS BODYING," one fan wrote in the comments section of Lopez's Instagram post showing her in the dress. "Wow this is absolutely magical, you look beyond incredible," another fan wrote, while a third added, "Obsessed with this whole look. Obsessed with you."

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, "Spellbound," wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana dress with floral lace embroidery.

The "Expats" star kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the look with a few rings and black high-heeled shoes. She wore her hair down in tight waves and had a bold makeup look.

"Spellbound" is the first film since 2001's "Moulin Rouge" which will feature Kidman's vocals as a singer. She told Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the premiere that she "was so honored when they asked" her to be part of the movie, and although she was nervous, she couldn't wait to get started.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry wore a silky white low-hanging sleeveless Versace dress to the Baby2Baby Gala.

The former "American Idol" judge accessorized the look with a few diamond rings and diamond earrings.

"GORGEEEEOOOUSSSSS," one fan wrote on Perry's Instagram post featuring photos from the evening. "Beautiful inside and out," another fan wrote in the comments section, while a third added "you are STUNNING."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum wore an eye-catching Monique Lhuillier dress on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala. The strapless white dress featured a sweetheart neckline, in addition to large blue floral designs printed throughout.

She accessorized the look with strappy silver high heels, a few diamond rings and a pair of diamond earrings. The former supermodel wore her hair in big loose curls and made a statement with her makeup, wearing a bold red lip.

"Thank you @baby2baby, @kellysawyer, @norahweinstein for having me at your gala," Klum captioned a carousel of photos from the evening shared on Instagram. "Congratulations on an unforgettable night raising over 17 million dollars to support children in need across the country."

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron arrived at the Baby2Baby Gala wearing a white Schiaparelli gown featuring a plunging halter neckline and a black corseted bodice.

The star kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the look with black high heels and large gold statement earrings.

"Thank you @baby2baby for such an incredible night! I’m very honored to receive The Giving Tree Award and to celebrate the important work you do," she captioned an Instagram post from the gala.

Followers made it clear they were fans of her outfit, writing in the comments section, "SLAY MAMA SLAYYYYY," "Eternal beauty, goddess" and "More beautiful than ever Charlize."

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, "Wicked," wearing a custom Versace gown with a plunging neckline and structured bodice, and a large ruffled skirt.

The dress was a pale shade of pink and white, as a tribute to her character in the movie, Glinda, otherwise known as the Good Witch from "The Wizard of Oz." She accessorized the look with a diamond ring and a diamond necklace. She wore her long blonde hair down, with the front pieces pinned back.

The actress posted photos of her dress on Instagram, and fans were quick to express their approval of the look in the comments section.

"The gasp i gasped when i saw you in this, a perfect magic witchy dream !!!!!" one follower wrote. Another follower added, "wow! In every way! You are radiating happiness, friend!"

Kesha

Kesha attended the Glamour Women of the Year Award in Berlin, wearing a matching two-piece set featuring a corseted black strapless top and a long skirt, which also featured a thigh-high slit.

She was there to accept the award for Music Icon, with the singer posting photos of her Glamour cover on Instagram, writing "Woman of the year music icon baby" in the caption.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu glittered in gold when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie, "Red One," in a gold Marchesa gown featuring a plunging neckline and a train following behind her.

The "Charlie's Angels" star paired the look with a few gold rings, as well as mismatched gold sun and moon earrings. She kept her makeup look natural, aside from a pink lip, and wore her straight black hair in a low ponytail.

"Woohoo Lu! You look absolutely radiant!" one fan wrote in the comments section of Liu's Instagram post featuring photos of her and the rest of the cast at the premiere. "Perfection personified! And really truly enjoyed Red One!" another follower wrote, while a third chimed in saying "Fabulous in gold!"

Demi Moore

Demi Moore wore a sleeveless sequined black dress with a turtleneck neckline to the premiere of "The Landman" in Los Angeles.

The "Feud: Capote vs The Swans" star paired the Alexander McQueen dress with a pair of black high-heeled shoes, a large diamond ring on one finger, a diamond necklace, and a pair of dangly diamond earrings. The actress wore her signature long black hair down and parted in the center.

She posted an Instagram reel of her modeling the dress ahead of the premiere, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments.

"My God, I never get tired of saying how beautiful this woman is," one fan wrote, while another chimed in saying "Stunning" and a third adding, "Why she is SO perfect!?"