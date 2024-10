The red carpet can be an intimidating place.

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek recently caused a stir online when a video of them sharing what appeared to be a tense moment on the red carpet at the Balenciaga RTW (Ready-To-Wear) spring fashion show in Paris went viral. The video seemingly shows Hayek trying to position Kidman for a photo, resulting in Kidman pushing Hayek's hand away from her.

After exchanging words with Hayek, Kidman hugs Katy Perry, who is standing to the side, waves goodbye and walks away from the group. Despite the awkward moment, videos of the interaction from a different angle show Kidman and Hayek exchanging pleasantries before being photographed, with Kidman even giving her an affectionate hug.

A source told Fox News Digital "there was no tension or argument" between the women, adding, "They love and adore each other."

Here are other memorable awkward celebrity encounters on the red carpet.

Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant

The internet had a lot to say after a 2023 interview between Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant aired on ABC’s "Countdown to the Oscars," in which Grant was accused of being rude to Graham.

Graham started the red carpet interview by asking Grant what his favorite thing about the Oscars is, to which he replied, "It’s fascinating. The whole of humanity is here. It’s a vanity fair." It only went downhill from there as Graham asked if he was rooting for anyone, and Grant replied, "No one in particular."

He continued to give short non-answers throughout the interview, making it the ultimate awkward moment. When asked about his appearance in "Glass Onion," Grant brushed it off and said, "I’m barely in it, I’m in it for like three seconds." She asked if he had fun while filming, and he briefly answered, "Almost."

Audiences quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their disappointment with the actor, with one fan writing, "You don't have to be that much of a d---, Hugh Grant. I mean you really just don't."

"I could tell he didn’t want to be there, that was obvious," Graham told the Sunday Times in August 2023. "Before we were chatting, he was very pleasant. Then we started rolling, and he was like, ‘I don’t want to be here,’ and I was [like] ‘OK, work with me! I get it! But like, work with me?’"

Kesha and Jerry Seinfeld

Kesha walked away from her first encounter with Jerry Seinfeld a little embarrassed when he refused to hug her when they ran into each other on the red carpet at a charity event in 2017.

In a viral video posted to X by 94.7 Fresh FM radio host Tommy McFly, Kesha can be seen enthusiastically approaching Seinfeld for a hug, but the actor said "no." After Kesha walked away, Seinfeld turned to McFly, who was interviewing him, and said, "I don't know who that was."

"I'm 63. I don't know every pop star, I don't know everyone," he told Extra a few days later. "When you get to be my age, and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I have to start somewhere."

The "Tik Tok" singer revisited the moment while speaking with Tom Scharpling on his "The Best Show" podcast in February 2023, where she gave her side of the story.

"I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe," Kesha said. "And then he didn't hug me in front of cameras. And it was the most depressing and hilarious but also so sad, it was like the saddest moment of my life."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Ryan Seacrest

Sacha Baron Cohen had fans wondering what was going on when he dumped an urn full of "ashes" on Ryan Seacrest while being interviewed on the red carpet at the 2012 Academy Awards.

The actor attended the award show dressed as his character from "The Dictator," Moammar Gadhafi, in an effort to promote the film. In addition to the costume, he walked around with an urn with Kim Jong Un's face on it, telling Seacrest that it also contained the ashes of the dictator. According to CBS News, it was actually flour in the urn.

When speaking with Seacrest, he explained it was Kim Jong Un's dream "to be sprinkled over the red carpet and over Halle Berry's chest" before spilling a good portion of the "ashes" onto Seacrest. On his radio show, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," Seacrest shared at the time that while he knew he would be interviewing Cohen as The Dictator, "I definitely did not know that he was going to do that!"

"You never know what’s going to happen, you never know what you’re going to spill on yourself," Seacrest said. "And you want to be red carpet-ready at all times, because that’s your job. … So, I had another jacket."

Rihanna and Stella McCartney

Rihanna and Stella McCartney had an awkward run-in while posing together on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May 2014.

The Grammy Award-winning musician wore a form-fitting white two-piece look featuring a long-sleeve crop top and a high-waisted skirt with a small train following behind her.

While posing on the Met Gala carpet with the designer, as well as Cara Delevingne, Kate Bosworth and Reese Witherspoon, McCartney's heel got caught on the train of Rihanna's dress. It was tangled so fiercely that Rihanna had to bend down and take the shoe out herself.