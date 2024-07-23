Jennifer Lopez's 6 engagement rings and the cost of each luxurious setting

Most of Jennifer Lopez's love life has been in the spotlight.

The singer known as JLo has been engaged six times and a new ring was placed on her finger with each proposal. Among the six engagements, she walked down the aisle four times.

Lopez's first marriage was to Ojani Noa in 1997. Noa was a waiter when the couple wed. Their relationship was over less than a year after they tied the knot.

Read on for a deeper dive into each of Lopez's engagements and the rings she received with each new commitment.

Ojani Noa and Lopez got married in 1997 and divorced in 1998.

Upon their initial meeting, Noa was a model and a waiter at a Cuban restaurant in Miami, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Noa proposed with a $100,000 diamond ring, according to Town & Country.

Lopez, who was 28 years old at the time, wore a lace floor-lengthed gown to their wedding and her hair was tied up tight in a bun with white flowers clipped in.

After their divorce, several lawsuits were brought to court between the two, including Noa reportedly suing Lopez for breach of contract after she fired him from managing a restaurant she opened, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Lopez met her next husband, Cris Judd, on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video which was released in 2000. The couple married on Oct. 3, 2001, and Lopez filed for divorce in 2002.

The music video dancer proposed to the superstar singer with an emerald cut ring worth six-figures, according to Town & Country.

The couple's engagement made headlines as Judd proposed just a couple of months after they started dating and Lopez was newly out of a relationship with Sean Combs, otherwise known as "P. Diddy." Lopez wore a long sleeved Valentino gown and a veil to her wedding with Judd.

The two were married for less than a year but attended a number of red carpet events alongside each other.

Lopez and Ben Affleck have a long history.

The pair's relationship dates back to 2002, when they first met on the set of the movie "Gigli."

When they first met, Lopez was still married to Judd. After her divorce with Judd, Affleck and Lopez began a public romance.

It was in November 2002 when Affleck proposed to Lopez. Affleck gifted the singer a custom-made Harry Winston pink diamond solitaire ring, according to People. The ring was a whopping 6.10-carat radiant cut ring, according to Town & Country.

In 2003, the pair postponed their wedding and officially called it off in January of the following year. But that was not the end of Hollywood's "it" couple.

While they both went on to marry other people, in 2021, they reconnected and began dating once again.

In April 2022, Affleck popped the question once again, this time with another unique ring featuring an enormous green diamond. In July, the two got married in Las Vegas.

In more recent months, the very public relationship between Lopez and Affleck has been filled with rumors of a split.

Lopez married fellow singer Marc Anthony after her first split with Affleck.

When Anthony proposed to Lopez in 2004, he did so with a Harry Winston engagement ring valued at $4 million, according to E! News. The couple wed in a small ceremony in Beverly Hills at Lopez's house. Photographs of the nuptials were not released and it is unclear what the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore.

The enormous blue diamond ring was a whopping 8.5 carats, according to Town & Country.

Lopez and Anthony were married until 2014. In 2008, the two welcomed twins Max and Emme. The former couple continue to coparent their children but rarely speak of one another publicly.

Before her marriage to Affleck, Lopez was engaged to former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

The couple began dating in February 2017 and were engaged in March 2019.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas with an emerald cut ring estimated to be between 10 and 15 carats, according to Town & Country and worth between $1 million and $5 million.

In March 2021, the two ended their engagement.

The two spent five years in a relationship with one another before calling it quits. Rodriguez, father to two daughters, later told Entertainment Tonight that he was "grateful" for his relationship to Lopez and that he learned "lessons" from their time together.