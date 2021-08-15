Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keeping it low-key on his 49th birthday: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly things low-key while celebrating his 49th birthday.

The actor takes his last step toward 50 on Sunday, but the couple seems to be keeping things significantly more under the radar than they did for her lavish 52nd birthday bash in France.

According to TMZ, Affleck plans to do something private with his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, before doing a separate celebration with Lopez. While the outlet was light on specifics, it noted that early rumors indicate the duo plan to go out of town on a trip.

If they did decide to leave Los Angeles together, it would be somewhat in keeping with the way they lived it up for her 52nd birthday last month. The duo jetted off to France in Saint-Tropez for a massive party at L’Opera. In addition to flirting and getting cozy in a private booth, her over-the-top celebration included sparklers, champagne, flashing lights, dramatic fog, a Puerto Rican flag and a birthday sign.

The lavish birthday party came hours after JLo confirmed publicly for the first time she's dating Ben Affleck with a sizzling bikini yacht picture.

The couple didn’t stop there. They were spotted several more times in the ensuing days living it up on a yacht. While enjoying the Southern France sun, JLo and Affleck even recreated his famous butt grab from her music video "Jenny from the Block." In the hit 2002 video, Affleck plays her love interest as Lopez sings about not forgetting her Bronx, New York roots despite fame and fortune.

Lopez and Affleck were first spotted together in late April after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez just a few weeks earlier. The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director were originally together from 2002-2004.

The rekindled romance came shortly after Affleck broke things off with actress Ana de Armas. Meanwhile, Lopez rebounded with the "Good Will Hunting" actor relatively quickly after her incredibly high-profile split with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. The duo was set to get married in a matter of months before they abruptly cut things off.

Ahead of Affleck’s birthday, JLo shocked fans again when she took to Instagram to remove any possible trace of Arod from her social media. This includes shots of the exes together during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, where J. Lo performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."

