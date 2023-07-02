Expand / Collapse search
Sandra Bullock's 'utterly terrifying' stalking incident highlighted in new TMZ documentary on Fox Nation

TMZ's 'Stalkers in Hollywood,' is available for streaming on Fox Nation today

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
Sandra Bullock recaps her harrowing stalker experience in TMZ’s new documentary on Fox Nation Video

Sandra Bullock recaps her harrowing stalker experience in TMZ’s new documentary on Fox Nation

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock takes a deep dive into her terrifying stalker experience in TMZ’s new documentary on Fox Nation, ‘Stalkers in Hollywood.’

In ‘Stalkers in Hollywood,' a new documentary series available to stream on Fox Nation, TMZ relives the bone-chilling morning when critically acclaimed actress Sandra Bullock encountered an obsessive stalker broke into her home.

"Someone broke into my house. I'm hiding in the closet," Bullock whispered with fear to the 911 operator. "I just saw them walk up into the attic."

At 6:30 A.M. on June 8th, 2014, Bullock was faced with many celebrity's worst nightmare: a stalker was inside her home. 

To Bullock's relief, her son Louis, who was 3 years old at the time, Louis was staying with a nanny for the night due to her obligation to attend a late-night entertainment gala. 

From the safety of her fortified closet, Bullock frantically dialed 911. As she hid stunned with fear, Bullock said she could hear the intruder loudly banging on her bedroom door, assumedly attempting to get face-to-face with the actress.

Bullock was able to stay on the phone with law enforcement dispatchers and walk them through what was happening in real-time, helping officers to be able to safely eliminate the threat. 

Approximately 15 minutes later, law enforcement made entry and confronted then-42-year-old Joshua James Corbett as he was descending the stairwell from the second floor of her home. 

As officers were going through Corbett's belongings, they found a handwritten letter from Corbett addressed to Bullock, and, as the special explores, the details are harrowing. 

Corbett wrote about having sexual fantasies with Bullock, demanding that they were "meant to be together." In a final push, the intruder signed the letter "Your husband, Joshua James Corbett." 

As Corbett was being led away, he was calling out "Sandy" several times, begging her not to press charges. Although he wasn't armed, he was carrying a concealed weapons permit from Utah.

After arresting Corbett, police went to search his home and discovered an armory of weapons, according to law enforcement on the scene. Corbett additionally had large amounts of ammunition, handguns, and several long rifles. 

Corbett was eventually convicted of felony stalking and burglary. He was sent to a mental health facility, but after he was released, he killed himself in a standoff with police at his home, according to the LAPD. 

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," Bullock said that she "wasn't the same" after the break-in. 

"I haven't been alone since the day it happened. It was the one night that Louis was with me. It was the one night that our nanny goes, 'Let me just take him to my apartment, which is up the street, because you're going to be out late.' Had he been home, it would have changed our destiny forever," she detailed. 

