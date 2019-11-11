Gwen Stefani gives Blake Shelton a shoutout at the 2019 People's Choice Awards: 'You're a babe'

Gwen Stefani gave a shoutout to her “babe” Blake Shelton while accepting the People’s Choice award for being the fashion icon of 2019.

The 50-year-old singer became the second person to ever receive the accolade after Victoria Beckham took home the inaugural honor in 2018. Designer Jeremy Scott was on hand to present her with the award, which she accepted before promptly taking a playful jab at her longtime boyfriend and fellow "The Voice" coach.

“Blake Shelton, look. Icon!” she exclaimed while gesturing toward herself.

BLAKE SHELTON'S 'VOICE' SPEECH MAKES GWEN STEFANI CRY

The former No Doubt singer explained that she has a different relationship to fashion than some celebrities that are more well-known for their stylish looks.

“Wow, this is hard to digest. I just always, always loved fashion. It was just one of those very instinctual things, I think probably because of my mom. My mom, my grandma, my great-grandma (all) sewed clothes,” she said. “My mom would come home from school, and my grandma would have made her prom dress, so I feel like my favorite thing in my life is to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out different looks … it was always there, so the fact that this is happening now is hard to imagine, because it’s just what I do.”

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS GWEN STEFANI ROMANCE IS A 'HEAD-SCRATCHER'

She continued, adding that she didn’t like fashion initially, believing it was only for the elite.

“I love fashion, and I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have taught me all the things that I know. Because I used to hate fashion. I used to feel like, ‘That’s for the rich people. You can’t get those clothes! I’m just going to go to the thrift store and make my own thing,’ and that’s what I did my whole life and now here I am with this award.”

She noted that she plans on giving the award to her 11-year-old son, Zuma, before concluding her acceptance speech with another shout out to Shelton.

“I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe,” she gushed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shelton and Stefani got together in Season 9 of “The Voice” in 2015, which was her second time as a coach. She shares children Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.