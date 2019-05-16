Gavin Rossdale and rumored girlfriend Natalie Golba step out for 'John Wick 3' premieres

Red carpet official — twice! Gavin Rossdale and rumored girlfriend Natalie Golba seemingly confirmed their romance, attending two premieres together for "John Wick 3" over the past week.

Last Thursday, the pair made their debut as a couple at the New York City event. Dressed in a green lace mini paired with a black leather jacket and nude pumps, the 26-year-old model kept close to Rossdale — who rocked an all-black outfit — for the premiere.

Next, the duo attended a special screening of the film in Hollywood. For the Los Angeles event, Golba wore a red long sleeve dress with nude peep toe boots, while Rossdale, 53, opted for another all-black look.

GAVIN ROSSDALE OPENS UP ABOUT DIVORCE FROM GWEN STEFANI

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to People magazine, Rossdale's band Bush has a new song titled, "Bullet Holes," which is featured in the upcoming thriller.

The musician was previously linked to model Sophia Thomalla in 2017, the Sun reported at the time.

In 2015, Rossdale and Gwen Stefani announced they were splitting after 13 years of marriage. The former couple — whose divorce was finalized in 2016 — share three sons: 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo.