Gavin Rossdale and rumored girlfriend Natalie Golba step out for 'John Wick 3' premieres

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Red carpet official — twice! Gavin Rossdale and rumored girlfriend Natalie Golba seemingly confirmed their romance, attending two premieres together for "John Wick 3" over the past week.

Last Thursday, the pair made their debut as a couple at the New York City event. Dressed in a green lace mini paired with a black leather jacket and nude pumps, the 26-year-old model kept close to Rossdale — who rocked an all-black outfit — for the premiere.

Gavin Rossdale and rumored girlfriend Natalie Golba attend the New York City premiere for "John Wick 3," officially making their debut as a couple.

Gavin Rossdale and rumored girlfriend Natalie Golba attend the New York City premiere for "John Wick 3," officially making their debut as a couple. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer)

Next, the duo attended a special screening of the film in Hollywood. For the Los Angeles event, Golba wore a red long sleeve dress with nude peep toe boots, while Rossdale, 53, opted for another all-black look.

Gavin Rossdale and Natalie Golba keep close on the red carpet for a special screening of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Gavin Rossdale and Natalie Golba keep close on the red carpet for a special screening of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to People magazine, Rossdale's band Bush has a new song titled, "Bullet Holes," which is featured in the upcoming thriller.

The musician was previously linked to model Sophia Thomalla in 2017, the Sun reported at the time.

In 2015, Rossdale and Gwen Stefani announced they were splitting after 13 years of marriage. The former couple — whose divorce was finalized in 2016 — share three sons: 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo.