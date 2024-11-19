Jelly Roll gives Prince Harry neck tattoo as royal jokes he should have gotten it on his a

The Duke of Sussex is debuting his new tattoo, courtesy of country star Jelly Roll.

A social media video shared on the Invictus Games Instagram account, showed Prince Harry sitting in a tattoo parlor when Jelly Roll shows up to give him some ink.

"Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?" Jelly Roll said to Harry's surprise.

The "Wild Ones" singer explained he thought he was giving the royal a tattoo for the Invictus Games, but Harry quickly corrected him.

"I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games," he said.

They two eventually made a deal where the Duke of Sussex would get a tattoo if Jelly Roll performed at the Invictus Games.

The two made a decision about where Prince Harry should get inked.

"We gotta go for the neck," Jelly Roll suggested.

"I was thinking like my lower back or my a--," Prince Harry, who’s married to Meghan Markle, replied.

"Nobody wants to see your a-- Harry," Jelly Roll laughed.

Prince Harry noted, "That’s the place where no one’s going to see it."

A nervous Prince Harry asked if the "Save Me" singer had any experience of giving tattoos, and Jelly Roll responded, "Practically."

The country singer fired up the tattoo gun and started to give Harry some ink as the royal joked, "Yeah, I should have had it on my a--." As Harry cried out in pain, Jelly Roll said, "Commitment Prince."

Then came the big reveal. Lucky for Prince Harry, the tattoo wasn't real since it read "I AM" in the Invictus Game brand letters, with "Jelly Roll" written in smaller text underneath.

"You put your name on my neck?! …Are you serious?" Prince Harry yells after Jelly Roll as he makes a speedy exit.

"Oh s---," the 40-year-old said, throwing his head back.

The video concluded with the Invictus Games social media page announcing that Jelly Roll would be headlining Prince Harry’s event.

Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries.