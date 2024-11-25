Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo slams viral video of her husband's 'little tic'

Jelly Roll's wife does not tolerate any internet hate against her husband.

Bunnie Xo went on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast to address a recent video of her husband that went viral of him picking his nose and allegedly eating it.

At the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, the camera captured the musician "knuckle deep in his freaking nose," according to his wife. The singer was sitting behind President Trump, Elon Musk and Kid Rock.

"Everybody says he ate it, but I saw him roll it in his hand first and kind of flick it and then just touch his mouth," Bunnie Xo said on her podcast on Monday. "But for everybody who wants to say he did… First of all, my husband has a little tic, OK? He’s always had a little tic, and when he’s nervous, he picks his f---ing nose."

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL UNAFRAID TO TACKLE ‘UNCOMFORTABLE STUFF' IN MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

Bunnie Xo noted that she's usually around when Jelly Roll partakes in his habit, and even if she's not, he "normally doesn’t eat them."

"The fact that the world is like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe Jelly Roll f---ing is eating a booger…’ And for those who said they can believe, you know who we f---ing are," she continued. "We’re dirtbags. We pride ourselves on being dirtbags… Let the man eat his damn f---ing booger."

Bunnie Xo went on to say fans should be focused on the good he does for his community.

"But for everybody who wants to say he did… First of all, my husband has a little tic, OK? He’s always had a little tic, and when he’s nervous, he picks his f---ing nose." — Bunnie Xo

"The man does so much good in this world, and the lady that posted this… Come on, man. This man is a f---ing angel on Earth who does nothing but good for people, and everybody’s like, ‘Oop, there’s the booger-eater.'

"It’s just like, how can f---ing childish can we be, dude? I don't care. I love my little Boogie Roll," Bunnie Xo said.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas. The two ended up eloping a year later after Jelly Roll proposed while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

Jelly Roll shared how he has kept his nearly eight-year marriage to the TikTok star strong in an interview with Fox News Digital at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He noted that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," he said. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."

WATCH: JELLY ROLL REVEALS SECRET TO HIS STRONG MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

After seven years of marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo renewed their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where they got married to establish an anniversary date after years of not being able to remember the exact date that they tied the knot "while on a bender."

"There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary, because she thought it was on one day, I thought it was on another day," he told People magazine. "Neither one of us knew."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll, known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jelly Roll's rep for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.