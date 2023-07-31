'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox reveal special nicknames on Lisa Kudrow’s 60th birthday

It turns out "I'll be there for you" was not just a line in the "Friends" theme song.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow starred as the female leads in the beloved sitcom, and 19 years after the show went off the air, they are proving they are just as close as their characters were, with heartwarming Instagram posts celebrating Kudrow's 60th birthday.

Aniston shared a series of photos of her with Kudrow over the years, and in her caption she wrote, "Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!"

"She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years," she continued. "I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come!"

She told her followers, "Happy Lisa’s Birthday!"

Aniston's nickname for Kudrow is Floosh, she previously revealed, while Kudrow's nickname for her is Joo. This was reflected in Kudrow's response to the post.

"My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!" she exclaimed.

Cox also shared a number of pictures, but it seems she originally tried to use AI to send Kudrow a birthday message.

"Happy Birthday my Loot," she wrote. "This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you."

"You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love," she stated.

"Friends" fans got insight into another set of special nicknames here – Cox called Kudrow Loot, and in turn Kudrow called her Cahoot.

The actress replied with, "Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feel seen by YOU."

The three stars met when they were cast on the massively popular sitcom in 1994. Aniston played the role of Rachel Green, Cox was Monica Gellar and Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay.

Opposite them were the male leads – David Schwimmer as Ross Gellar, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

While the men did not send Kudrow public well wishes for her birthday, there is no denying the closeness of the entire cast.

When the show was still on the air, Schwimmer and Aniston famously took a pay cut so that all six of the principal actors would make the same amount of money per episode, and just earlier this year, Aniston and Kudrow showed up to support Cox as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.