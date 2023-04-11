Jane Fonda says she has too many 'nicks' and 'scars' to 'get naked' in front of a new lover

Jane Fonda said this week that she "appreciates" her body at 85 years old but wouldn’t want to "get naked" in front of a man anymore because of her "nicks" and "scars."

"I appreciate my body," the "80 for Brady" actress told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her "Wiser than Me" podcast on Tuesday. "I don’t criticize it and hate on it anymore, but I live alone. See, Julia, I don't have to show [my body] to anybody. I'm vain enough so that it would be hard for me to get naked in front of [someone]."

She said she wouldn’t feel that way if "I lived with somebody for 50 years — which I wish that had been my fate — but, you know, I wouldn't be able to get undressed in front of a new lover."

She added, "I've got too many nicks and, you know, scars and holes and all kinds of things. I mean, I’ve got two fake hips, a fake knee and a fake shoulder, and even a fake thumb."

JANE FONDA SAYS JENNIFER LOPEZ ‘NEVER APOLOGIZED’ FOR CUTTING HER EYEBROW IN ‘MONSTER-IN-LAW’ SLAP SCENE

She explained that a bone in her thumb had been replaced with a "cadaver’s cartilage."

Still, the actress said she has "muscles" at her age after spending most of her life staying in shape after Louis-Dreyfus asked her about her "aging body."

JANE FONDA ATTENDS OPERA WITH TYCOON AFTER ADMITTING HE ‘OFFERED TO PAY ME QUITE A BIT OF MONEY’

She added that she was "sorry" she had gotten plastic surgery. "I wish that I had been able to grow old at peace with my face, but I wasn’t able to, and I don’t feel good about it. It’s not real. But I can’t do anything about it now."

Louis-Drefus went on to muse that aging is more difficult for a woman than it is a man in many ways after she mentioned that she met "The Graduate"’s temptress Mrs. Robinson Anne Bancroft when she was older, who mentioned she didn’t go out as much because of her aging face.

Fonda responded, "I mean, Greta Garbo retires at an early age among many, many other great beauties for the same reason that Annie’s talking about, you know, and yet the guys go and their jowls are hanging and all kinds of and nobody cares."

Fonda, who famously did a striptease in 1964’s "Barbarella," took a 15-year break from acting before returning in 2005’s "Monster-in-Law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, she has continued to act, including the HBO show "Grace & Frankie," and the movies "Book Club" and "80 for Brady," which came out in February. A sequel to "Book Club" is out later this year.