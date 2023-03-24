Jane Fonda says Jennifer Lopez 'never apologized' for cutting her eyebrow in 'Monster-in-Law' slap scene

Jane Fonda said on Friday that Jennifer Lopez "never apologized" for cutting her eyebrow during a slapping scene in the movie "Monster-in-Law."

"Well, okay, the thing that comes to mind right away is, we have a slapping scene," Fonda told Drew Barrymore in a segment on her talk show in which she and Lily Tomlin were discussing their most iconic roles.

She continued, "I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her. Well, Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring, and so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow. You know, she's never apologized."

Audience members gasped and burst into laughter as Barrymore cupped her hands over her mouth in surprise before turning to another topic.

It wasn’t clear whether she was kidding. Fox News Digital has reached out to Fonda and Lopez's reps for comment.

In the 2005 romantic comedy, Fonda plays Viola, the reluctant soon-to-be mother-in-law of Charlie (Lopez). In the scene Fonda is referencing, Charlie slaps her after seeing that Viola is wearing a white dress on her wedding day.

Charlie also immediately apologizes in the scene, prompting Viola to chastise her by saying, "You don’t go and slap somebody and then apologize. Get some backbone!" She then slapped her back, and then a back-and-forth ensued.

In 2019, Lopez called working with Fonda a "highlight" of her career and said it was one of the most "fun" scenes she’s ever done.

"She really, really went for it," Lopez said in the YouTube video titled, "Making a Scene: The Never before Told Story of How I Almost Blinded Jane Fonda," while watching the scene herself.

"So did I, then I punched her in the eye by mistake."

Lopez added, "I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way," but she said Fonda told her, "Just hit me. Don’t worry about it. It’s going to be fine!"

She said the scene "took on a life of its own" and she wasn’t sure if they were originally supposed to even slap each other at all.

"I just remember afterwards, Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye," Lopez said. "My nail like went up into her eye. . . . I was like, ‘Oh my God! I’m so sorry!’ and she was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine,’" she added, contradicting what Fonda told Barrymore.

Lopez said Fonda "didn’t care" about the blood blister. "She is such a gangster b----."

The movie marked a return to the big screen for Fonda following a 15-year break. Since then, she has continued to act, including in romantic comedies like "Book Club" and "80 for Brady," which came out in February.

