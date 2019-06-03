Jana Kramer hurt that husband said it's a dealbreaker if she cheated

Jana Kramer can't believe that husband Michael Caussin — who cheated on her previously — would kick her to the curb if she were unfaithful.

Caussin, 32, made the reveal on last week's episode of the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast, and the couple discussed the point further over the weekend.

“I am still scratching my head about that, too, because it feels very one-sided to me, and it honestly kind of hurts my feelings that he wouldn’t stand by me if I did that,” Kramer, 35, admitted to Us Weekly. “I think that’s what hurts me — knowing no matter the work we’ve done or not that you wouldn’t stand by me”

“I know dealbreaker means dealbreaker — if it happens, you’re out. That’s why I tried to talk around it and say that no one knows how they’re going to act until they’re in that situation, and the same goes for me,” Caussin explained. “And so, because of all the work we have done, it would just be crazy to think that that would even happen, but if it did, that means we missed a lot of steps along the way. And I don’t know — that’s just the one thing — I don’t know if there’s anything else that would make me consider being a deal breaker.”

The former "One Tree Hill" actress wasn't moved by the explanation, quipping, “That one still bothers me a little bit. One day we’ll understand.”

Kramer married the sex-addicted Caussin in 2015.

They separated a year later after the former NFL star was accused of cheating. The pair, who share daughter Jolie and son Jace, reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017, but are still struggling with some of the ramifications of his infidelity — including their aversion to nubile nannies.