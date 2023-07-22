Jamie Foxx receives blessings from Hollywood after breaking silence on medical complication

Jamie Foxx has friends in high places.

Foxx, 55, broke his silence Friday on Instagram, nearly three months after privately suffering a "medical complication" where he admitted he went to "hell and back."

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me, and how it brought me back," he said after thanking fans for their prayers. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting, or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you – I just didn't want you to see me like that."

Will Smith, The Rock, Reese Witherspoon and LL Cool J were just a few of the many Hollywood stars who left comments supporting Foxx on his road to recovery.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, didn't mince words on Foxx's Instagram reel, which received more than one million likes in less than 15 hours after it was posted online.

"I'm gonna bear hug the f--k outta you when I see you again," the former WWE wrestler wrote.

LL Cool J wrote, "so glad to see you back my brother."

"Awww man!! Who's cutting onions??" Will Smith wrote. "Love U Foxx!! Your light is needed 'n appreciated right now!"

Foxx and Smith worked together on the biographical sports drama "Ali" in 2001.

EGOT Viola Davis wrote, "God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie." Her sentiments matched Steve Harvey's, who wrote, "Thank GOD for Grace. All love bruh."

"Oh Jamie! So happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!," Reese Witherspoon wrote. She received her Academy Award in 2006 from Foxx, who won the best actor trophy the year before for "Ray." She added, "You are SO loved and appreciated!"

Justin Timberlake and Michael B. Jordan both shared their love for the "Ray" star, while Michael Rapaport posted a slew of red heart emojis.

Musician Sisqo reminded Foxx, "The dragon is always around if I'm ever a part of your call log because I would never forget us singing together on my porch in Cali."

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvois shared, "We LOVE you J. God is great!!!!" Supermodel Ashley Graham added, "We all love you Jamie! God is so good!!"

"Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis wrote, "We love you Jamie!!! So grateful for you and thankful for the protection your family gave you. Know that we love and respect you for ALL that you are. Those tears are beautiful."

Lance Gross shared, "We love you man! It's not often we get to have these type of 2nd chances! U sir are loved bro. I hope you feel it!"

It's still unclear what medical complication Jamie suffered in April, but he's slowly made his way back into the public eye as of recent.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show," Foxx added in his video. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx saved his life.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick-in in such a way … ya'll know they kept it airtight. They didn't let nothing out. They protected me, and that's what I hope everyone can have in moments like these."

Eddie Griffin commented, "Respect you and your family for keeping it quiet. The process of healing is a quiet one."

Alex Rodriguez and Michael Strahan also sent messages of support to the "In Living Color" star.

Foxx also addressed rumors that spread while he was in the hospital claiming he had been blinded or paralyzed, and said the allegations weren't true, but that he did go "to hell and back."

"My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back, and I’m able to work," he said.

He became emotional thinking of all the love he received in one of his darkest times, and said the last few months have been "tough."

"I've been sick man, but now, I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out," he said. "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God."

Foxx reminded his legions of followers, "I'm on my way back."