Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet in a black suit and yellow tie with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, at the premiere of "Road House." Cadieu wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, and a gold statement necklace.

An insider confirmed the actor and Cadieu were in a relationship in December 2018, and soon after, the two were photographed together on what seemed to be a lunch date.

The two are pretty private about their relationship, but Gyllenhaal has spoken about his love for Cadieu occasionally, telling Esquire in February 2022, "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease."

"I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful," he told the outlet about quarantining with Cadieu. "I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

‘ROAD HOUSE’ STAR JAKE GYLLENAAL HONORED PATRICK SWAYZE WITH TATTOOS IN REMAKE: 'TRIED TO CARRY HIM WITH ME'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Jessica Biel celebrated the release of her husband Justin Timberlake's newest album, "Everything I Thought It Was," with an Instagram video featuring a series of photos of the two of them posing in a photo booth.

Fans of the couple took to the comments to share how much they love the two of them, with one writing, "Imagine being married to Justin Timberlake? You are living a dream of many lol," and another saying "So good and you two are so cute!"

The "7th Heaven" actress and the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in October 2012. They have since welcomed two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Smith

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Smith were photographed after having dinner in Malibu. They both kept it casual, with Brosnan wearing black pants, a blue shirt and black jacket, and Smith sporting a black blazer, beige shirt and flats.

The couple first met in 1994 while he was on a trip to Mexico, and they tied the knot in 2001 after seven years of dating. The two have since welcomed two sons, Dylan and Paris.

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot, and we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do." he told Fox News Digital in December 2023 about his secret to a happy marriage.

"But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change … whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

PIERCE BROSNAN PLEADS GUILTY IN YELLOWSTONE CASE, ADMITS HE STEPPED OFF TRAIL IN NATIONAL PARK THERMAL AREA

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

One of country music's biggest power couples, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, walked the red carpet together in coordinated black outfits at the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation.

The two musicians first met in 1987, and despite Yearwood saying they immediately got along, they did not begin officially dating until 2001, making their red carpet debut in June 2002, when Brooks was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

They would go on to tie the knot in December 2005 in a private ceremony at their house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, telling People magazine at the time their wedding was "the perfect Christmas gift."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"These are the days!!! My man came to visit me this weekend while I film a movie," Candace Cameron Bure captioned an Instagram selfie of her and her husband sitting in a car this week.

Fans of the "Fuller House" star took to the comments section to let Bure know how much her relationship with husband Valeri Bure inspired them, with one writing, "That’s so cute I love y’all smmm . Make me believe love lasts with the right person," and another commenting, "Sweet picture!!!! Y’all are so cute together!!!!!"

Cameron Bure and her husband met in 1994 during the last season of "Full House," when she attended the 3rd Annual Rock 'N the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game to watch her co-star Dave Coulier play. She and the professional hockey player hit it off instantly, getting married two years later in June 1996. They share three children; Natasha, Lev and Maksim.