Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty in Yellowstone case, admits he stepped off trail in national park thermal area

Pierce Brosnan ventured into an off-limits section of Yellowstone Park Nov. 1

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a visit to Yellowstone National Park Nov. 1.

According to The Associated Press, Pierce phoned into the court hearing to enter his plea and hear his fines. 

The actor was fined $500 and instructed to make a $1,000 donation to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organization created to support the national park, by April 1.

Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a visit to Yellowstone National Park Nov. 1. (Getty Images)

Brosnan's petty offense for violating closures and use limits was dismissed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick Thursday.

Brosnan's rep didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Prior to Brosnan's guilty plea, the actor's attorney appeared in court on his behalf Jan. 4 to enter a not guilty plea

His attorney filed a waiver of appearance at arraignment and requested a trial. On Jan. 10, a notice was posted vacating Brosnan's originally scheduled Jan. 23 hearing.

Pierce Brosnanat the premiere of Black Adam

In January, Brosnan pleaded not guilty. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Brosnan, 70, was cited for "foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails" and "violating closures and use limits," according to the U.S. District Court of Wyoming docket.

Brosnan's citations, which were listed as petty offenses, were issued to the "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor Nov. 1 but not filed in court until Dec. 26, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

An entrance sign for Yellowstone National Park

Peirce visited Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming Nov. 1. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The rules for Yellowstone National Park's thermal areas include, "Do not travel through thermal areas after dark."

They additionally state that "stock are not permitted in thermal areas," "altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited" and "swimming, soaking or bathing in waters that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited."

Yellowstone National Park features over 500 active geysers.

Close up of Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan was fined $500 and instructed to make a $1,000 donation to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organization created to support the national park, by April 1. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

"In thermal areas, the ground may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs, and there is no way to guess where a safe path is," the park's website states.

"New hazards can bubble up overnight, and pools are acidic enough to burn through boots, so you must stay in designated walking areas. The park service has established boardwalks for an easy and safe approach to thermal features."

A recent incident illustrates just how dangerous the park's thermal areas can be.

Pierce Brosnan movie premiere

Pierce Brosnan's petty offense for violating closures and use limits was dismissed in court Thursday. (Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors charged a Michigan man with off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of drugs and alcohol after he sustained thermal burns in August. He has been banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the criminal charges are resolved, according to a press release.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

