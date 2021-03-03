Jack Osbourne recalls the ‘rough’ year his family has endured ‘on so many levels’ due to health woes

Jack Osbourne and his family have endured a year of "rough" health.

The 35-year-old’s father, Ozzy Osbourne, announced in Jan. 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003. In February of that year, the 72-year-old had to cancel his North American tour due to "various health issues."

Then Osbourne’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, tested positive for the coronavirus in December. In addition, two of Osbourne’s three daughters also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, dad’s doing well and mom had a bit of a rough patch with COVID," Osbourne told People magazine on Wednesday.

"She’s good," said Osbourne about the 68-year-old matriarch. "Even if it’s bad, she’d never let you know. She’s got that real British stiff upper lip."

According to the outlet, Osbourne has his own health woes. In 2012, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at age 26.

"I’m feeling really, really well, you know, I haven’t had any significant MS flare-ups in a long time," he told the outlet. "I exercise a lot. I do a bunch of jujitsu. I’m great."

In September, Osbourne spoke to Fox News about his father’s diagnosis.

"He's doing good," he said at the time. "I mean, we're actually on vacation together right now, and we're up in Santa Barbara. He was just in the pool with my kids swimming around till the last hour. He’s slowly but surely getting better. It's a very slow recovery. He's frustrated, but I like to remind him that he's never been 70 years old with a broken neck before, so it's going to take time."

Osbourne admitted that the rocker’s battle with Parkinson’s, as well as coping with a neck injury, were difficult to cope with.

"I think this has probably been the only time where I was like, ‘Whoa, this is not good,’" he explained. "But it's a fleeting thought. I think that happens with everyone when they're dealing with a sick family member."

"You do the 'What if this doesn't go well?'" Osbourne continued. "He’s even said it himself that these last 18 months have probably been the toughest of his life. Fortunately, he’s doing better and better. Fortunately, he's doing better and better every day."