Il Divo singer Carlos Marin's ex-wife recounts final phone call before his death

Carlos Marin's ex-wife Geraldine Larrosa detailed the final conversation she had with the singer before his death.

Larrosa, who is also known by her stage name Innocence, revealed to the press that she received a FaceTime call from Marin earlier this month when he was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. The Il Divo singer's death was confirmed on Dec. 19. He was 53 years old.

"Before being intubated he said goodbye to me because he knew he wasn't going to pull through and it was the saddest image in my life," she said to the press following a private memorial held in Madrid, Spain on Monday, according to The Daily Mail and The Sun.

QUEEN ELIZABETH STRUGGLED ‘A BIT’ WITHOUT PRINCE PHILIP ‘BY HER SIDE’ ON CHRISTMAS, SOURCE SAYS

"He called me and told me he loved me like mad and that I was the woman of his life and asked me to take care of his family," she also said via Hola. "We had survived the pandemic and in the end, the pandemic has taken him from me."

Marin's ex added that she was "shattered" by his passing.

She vowed to "carry on fighting for his dreams and the dreams we had together."

IL DIVO SINGER CARLOS MARIN HOSPITALIZED FOR UNDISCLOSED ILLNESS

The Il Divo singer's death was confirmed by his bandmates on Twitter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," the group's Twitter account confirmed.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs," the statement from the bandmates concluded.

Marin was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in Manchester, England on Dec. 8 while the classical crossover vocal group was on tour in the UK, according to Spanish outlet El Español .

IL DIVO SINGER CARLOS MARIN DEAD AT 53

The quartet subsequently postponed its UK Christmas tour until next year. "Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022," a tweet said.

CLICK HERE TO SIIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Il Divo has sold over 28 million records worldwide since being formed by Simon Cowell in 2003. In a statement, Cowell said he's "finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now."

"I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away," added Cowell. "He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marin was the Spanish baritone in the group. Marin married Larrosa in June 2006. They divorced in early 2009 but reportedly remained close.