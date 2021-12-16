Il Divo singer Carlos Marin hospitalized for undisclosed illness: 'Praying for a speedy recovery'

Il Divo, a classical crossover vocal group, revealed one of their members, Carlos Marin, is in the hospital.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery,' the group tweeted on Thursday.

Marin is reportedly in a hospital in Manchester, England, and is in the intensive care unit but in stable condition.

Last week, the group which includes bandmates Urs Bühler (Sweden), David Miller (U.S.), and Sébastien Izambard (France), postponed their U.K.Christmas tour until next year due to illness.

"Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022," a tweet said.

"Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road again in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas."

The last time Marin performed with the quartet was on Dec. 6 in Bath, England. The group's site still has not made any announcement about its string of concerts in the United States which are supposed to begin on Jan. 6 in Sarasota, Florida.

Marin is a Spanish baritone in Il Divo which has sold over 28 million records worldwide. In June 2006, Marin married singer Geraldine Larrosa, but they divorced in early 2009.