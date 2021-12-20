Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dead at 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin died Sunday from an undisclosed illness. He was 53 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," the group's Twitter account confirmed.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs," the statement from the bedmates concluded.

Marin was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in Manchester, England on Dec. 8 while the classical crossover vocal group was on tour in the UK, according to Spanish outlet El Español.

The quartet subsequently postponed its UK Christmas tour until next year. "Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022," a tweet said.

Il Divo has sold over 28 million records worldwide since being formed by Simon Cowell in 2003. In a statement, Cowell said he's "finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now."

"I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away," added Cowell. "He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."

Marin was the Spanish baritone in the group. In June 2006, Marin married singer Geraldine Larrosa, but they divorced in early 2009.