Hulu pulls 'Scrubs' episodes containing blackface

Hulu has pulled multiple episodes of the famed sitcom “Scrubs" that featured characters using blackface, Fox News has confirmed.

The streaming giant elected to heed a request by show creator Bill Lawrence, according to Variety. And on Tuesday, the writer and producer confirmed the news, tweeting in response to a fan that removal procedures were already in motion.

Per the outlet, the three episodes removed include “My Fifteen Seconds” (season 3, episode 7), “My Jiggly Ball” (season 5, episode 4) and “My Chopped Liver” (season 5, episode 17). One featured Zach Braff’s character in blackface at a party, while another saw Sarah Chalke’s character in blackface during a fantasy sequence.

The scrubbing comes just two days after Tina Fey urged NBCUniversal execs to remove episodes of “30 Rock” containing blackface from syndication and from its own streaming and partner platforms on Monday, Deadline reported.

Fey penned a letter and apologized for the episodes, adding that it was “best [they were] taken out of circulation.”

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” she wrote. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images.”

Fey added: “I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”