Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

Hulu pulls 'Scrubs' episodes containing blackface

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Hulu has pulled multiple episodes of the famed sitcom “Scrubs" that featured characters using blackface, Fox News has confirmed.

The streaming giant elected to heed a request by show creator Bill Lawrence, according to Variety. And on Tuesday, the writer and producer confirmed the news, tweeting in response to a fan that removal procedures were already in motion.

Per the outlet, the three episodes removed include “My Fifteen Seconds” (season 3, episode 7), “My Jiggly Ball” (season 5, episode 4) and “My Chopped Liver” (season 5, episode 17). One featured Zach Braff’s character in blackface at a party, while another saw Sarah Chalke’s character in blackface during a fantasy sequence.

‘SCRUBS’ STAR DONALD FAISON SAYS COMEDY ROLE PREPARED HIM FOR DRAMATIC ‘EMERGENCE’ PERFORMANCE

The scrubbing comes just two days after Tina Fey urged NBCUniversal execs to remove episodes of “30 Rock” containing blackface from syndication and from its own streaming and partner platforms on Monday, Deadline reported.

'SCRUBS' ACTOR SAM LLOYD DEAD AT 56

Fey penned a letter and apologized for the episodes, adding that it was “best [they were] taken out of circulation.”

(Front, l-r) Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa, Zach Braff as Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian, Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid (back, l-r) John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk, Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso. 

(Front, l-r) Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa, Zach Braff as Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian, Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid (back, l-r) John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk, Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso.  (Getty Images)

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” she wrote. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fey added: “I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.