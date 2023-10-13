Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-lee Furness for NYC birthday dinner

Hugh Jackman turned 55 Thursday and celebrated with close friends and family, including his estranged wife.

Deborra-lee Furness joined the group dining at The Polo Club in New York City, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Furness and the actor "had dinner together," according to Jackman's representative.

Jackman shared a photo of himself enjoying the birthday dinner to Instagram Friday.

"Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!!" he wrote in the caption of the post. "I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels."

"The Greatest Showman" star also shared a shot of his dessert to his Instagram story, tagging @thepolobar.

Jackman and Deborra-lee announced their separation in September.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the couple said in a statement shared with People magazine. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The couple, who met in 1995, has two children together, a 23-year-old son, Oscar, and a daughter, Ava, 18.

While Jackman and Furness have never been particularly open about their relationship, Jackman did make a moving statement about her in a 2018 acceptance speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

"You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed – and I don’t think I even felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving, and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you," he said.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.