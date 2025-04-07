Hugh Grant blasts 'creepy' immigration officer who questioned his children while traveling

Hugh Grant took to social media to share a "creepy" experience he had while traveling with wife Anna Eberstein and their three children.

"Just came through Heathrow with wife and children," Grant’s post on X, formerly Twitter, read. "We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports. Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them ‘Are these your Mum and Dad?’

"Intrusive, insulting and creepy," he concluded.

Grant shares his oldest children, daughter Tabitha, 13, and son Felix, 11, with his ex, Tinglan Hong. Grant and Eberstein have three children: son John, 12, daughter Lulu, 8, and daughter Blue, 6.

Representatives for Grant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A representative for Heathrow Airport informed Fox News Digital that Border Force officers are employed by the Home Office.

Representatives for the Home Office have not yet responded.

Promotional material on the U.K. government's official website explains the Border Force's duties concerning children traveling, the article reading in part, "If you are travelling with a child (under 18) and are not the child’s parent, or may appear not to be the parent (for example, if you have a different family name), we may ask you a few questions to establish your relationship with the child. We will always do this as quickly as possible and in a way which is sensitive to the interests of the child and the adult involved."

Last year, Grant opened up about the challenges of having children later in life.

During an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Grant was asked about life with five children.

Speaking with Clarkson, who is a mother of two, he admitted that while he enjoys a little bit of roughhousing, he has his limits.

"I love a bit of that," Grant said, before adding with his trademark deadpan humor, "I mean, there's a lot to dread 'cause I'm old, and it's noisy, and it's unbearable. And I do a lot of hiding in the loo. I do a lot of sleeping in there now… There's a lock, but they've pretty much broken it now."

Despite his age affecting his tolerance, Grant emphasized to Clarkson that he deeply loves his children and being a father.

"It is nice," Grant said. "I'm going home tonight, and you know, let's face it, the bit where they jump in your arms… the 6-year-old, you know, she calls it her chimpanzee hug. I quite like that.

"I've made myself cry," he noted, tearing up.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.