'Hoosiers' actor Robert Swan dead at 78

Robert Swan, actor in "Hoosiers," "Rudy," "The Untouchables" and "Natural Born Killers" has died. He was 78.

Swan died early Wednesday morning, peacefully at his home after he lost his long battle with cancer, his good friend Betty Hoeffner confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"It was quietly in his sleep. He had been suffering from cancer and for a very, very, very, very long time. And he's been on hospice for the last two weeks," Hoeffner emotionally paid tribute to her dear neighbor.

"He was my best friend, he was a great actor, amazing producer, singer."

Swan began his career as a boy soprano singer in Chicago. In his early 20s, he sang as a bass-baritone in several synagogues and churches.

He received his first acting gig in high school as the lead in "The Bartered Bride" and worked at the Court Theater at the University of Chicago.

Hoeffner said Swan’s "dying wish" was to take his award-winning screenplay about Samuel Johnson, the man who created the first modern dictionary, and turn the story into a movie.

"I told him… when he got to the other side to get some spirits together and help me get somebody to turn this into a movie," she told Fox News Digital.

Swan was featured in the 1984 telefilm "Dollmaker," alongside Jane Fonda.

In the 1986 sports film "Hoosiers," Swan portrayed Rollin Butcher who had two sons on the Hickory High School basketball team and later became Gene Hackman’s assistant coach.

Swan additionally played a mountain captain in the 1987 crime drama "The Untouchables," directed by Brian De Palma. He was featured alongside Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Andy Garcia and Charles Martin Smith.

Later, Swan joined John Goodman in the 1992 sports film "The Babe" and in 1993, he reunited with "Hoosiers" director David Anspaugh to star in "Rudy," with Sean Astin.

Some of Swan’s other film and television credits include, "Somewhere in Time," "Who’s That Girl," "The Twilight Zone," "All My Children" and "Mo’ Money."

"I hope he gets the due he deserves because he was such a versatile actor and was a multi-talented human being," Swan’s friend Hoeffner concluded.