‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’

Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends.

The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.

The show, created by Emmy nominee Eugene Peck, features stars acting out comical passages from celebrity memoirs.

"Our tradition—Christie and Susan on-the-spot photo after the show!" Lucci captioned the photo.

The actress, 75, was all smiles as she wore a curve-hugging satin black pencil dress that was paired with pearls. The brunette beauty also rocked sunkissed tresses to complete her glamorous look.

As for the supermodel, 68, who was also beaming, she wore a matching black two-piece that was completed with gold hoop earrings.

Lucci will be reappearing again on Sept. 17 alongside Mario Cantone of "Sex and the City" fame.

The star has been finding solace in her work following the loss of her husband Helmut Huber, who passed away in March of this year at age 84. The couple was married for 53 years.

In June, she gave a heartfelt speech about her late spouse at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards.

"I am so happy to be here with you tonight celebrating people that we love and have lost this year," she said at the time.

"I send my sympathy to my heart to the loved ones of those we pay tribute to tonight," Lucci continued. "My husband, Helmut Huber, was a larger-than-life force of nature. He was a confident caregiver who knew exactly how to make things happen and to keep us all laughing at the same time. Helmut loved and was so proud of our magnificent children and our grandchildren."

The soap opera star noted that Huber was "the love of her life."

"They say that grief is the price we pay for love," she said. "Well, grief is an excruciating price, but I would not give up even one second of the love."

Lucci played Erica Kane in "All My Children" from 1970 until the series ended in 2011. After 19 nominations, she finally won her first and only Daytime Emmy in 1999.

While Lucci has kept a low profile following the loss of Huber, she thanked fans for her support in April.

"You have deeply touched my heart—I thank each and every one of you for your outpouring of condolences for me—and beautiful, loving comments for Helmut," she wrote on Instagram.

In 2020, Lucci told Fox News Digital that Huber never left her side.

"I got really lucky because I married somebody who is smart and handsome, and he’s very confident and he has a great sense of humor," she said at the time. "And, fortunately, he’s not only been supportive, which is a lovely word. He’s been with me, really with me hands-on and right there. He’s really been a rock, and I got lucky because how could I know all that going in? I was 22."