'The Untouchables,' 'Hills Have Eyes' star Billy Drago dead at 73

Movie star Billy Drago has died at the age of 73 following a stroke.

The actor — who mastered the role of the suave baddie — starred in gangster film "The Untouchables" and horror "The Hills Have Eyes."

He also featured in Clint Eastwood's "Pale Rider" and played the demon Barbas on TV show "Charmed."

Drago was born William Eugene Burrows in Hugoton, Kansas, into a theatrical family.

His father was an actor and director while his mum was of Romani descent — and he took her maiden name for the stage.

Drago started out working as a stuntman before moving to New York to begin his acting career.

He first started landing roles in the late 1970s - appearing in films like "Cutter’s Way," "No Other Love" and "Windwalker."

Drago also made a living appearing on TV in guest roles for shows like "Hill Street Blues," "Moonlighting," "Walker Texas Ranger," "Trapper John, M.D." and "The X-Files."

He also appeared in the music video for the 2001 Michael Jackson song "You Rock My World."

Drago's actress wife Silvana Gallardo died in 2012.

He is survived by son Darren E Burrows — himself an actor who starred in the TV series "Northern Exposure."

