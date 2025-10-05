Rob Reiner warns country has one year before entering 'full-on autocracy' under Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor and director Rob Reiner claimed the United States has only one year before tuning into a "full-on autocracy" suggesting on MSNBC’s "Velshi" Sunday that President Donald Trump will attempt to steal the upcoming election.

Reiner argued that the country under the Trump administration has already moved "beyond McCarthy era-esque" and must be taken back before it's too late.

"Make no mistake; we have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy, and democracy completely leaves us," Reiner said. "And we’re looking at the election in 2026, and Donald Trump knows that in a free and fair election, he will lose. He will lose the House, the House will flip and will become in Democratic hands. There will be committee chairs who will be able to hold meetings, and this is the last thing he wants."

Reiner pointed to Trump deploying immigration officers and the National Guard to major cities and said it could be a preview for election season.

"Don’t be surprised when polling booths are surrounded by American military in the guise of making sure that the elections are fair and that nobody is tampering with anything," Reiner said.

"And when you see violence breaking out, which there’ll be protests, there’ll be inciting violence, there’ll be some violence, and they’ll keep that. Then you’ll see the commandeering of voting machines, ballot boxes to make sure that that election is secure. Well, what that means is that he will then commandeer the election," he added.

Reiner also spoke about joining actress Jane Fonda’s Committee for the First Amendment after she announced the group’s relaunch on Wednesday.

The "Spinal Tap II" director added that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension showed how far First Amendment rights are being infringed.

"The two big things that an autocrat needs. They need control of the media, which is what they’re trying to do. And they need military control of the streets. And that’s the other thing that we’re seeing. So we’re in it right now, and we’re sliding downhill in a very, very fast way, and we have to find a way to stop it," Reiner said.

In a brief response to Fox News Digital, a White House spokesperson said, "Trump Derangement Syndrome is a helluva disease."

Reiner was a frequent critic of Trump during his first term, going so far as to call him a "childish, moronic, mentally unstable malignant narcissist" who was "committing Treason" in 2018.