Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo

Now that Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married, it's time to move on to another celebration.

Duff, 32, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her family, including Koma, 32, son Luca, 7, and daughter Banks, 1.

In the photo, Duff and Koma each wear a Santa hat and hold a child in their lap, but it appears that the kids weren't exactly excited about taking the photo.

In the photo, Luca can be seen stretched out across his mother's lap while Banks seems to be on the verge of tears.

"This was the best we got," Duff playfully said in the caption. "Merry Christmas Eve!"

The couple married on Saturday after several years of dating. They welcomed daughter Banks last year, while Duff shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

On Monday, Duff and Koma both shared a photo to Instagram from their wedding day. The photo pictured the two of them in wedding garb, standing in front of a car, reading "just married" on the back window.

Cans were also tied to the bumper of the car.

Duff simply captioned the photo by saying, "This." Koma wrote, "For the rest of forever... 12.21.19."