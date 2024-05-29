Go Back
  Published
    17 Images

    Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS

    Celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Taylor Swift and Anne Hathaway, stunned at various events this week.

  • Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in matching white outfits. Heidi wore an Alaïa two-piece midriff-bearing set with circular cutouts, while Leni wore a white jumpsuit with gold buttons.
    Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in matching white outfits. Heidi wore an Alaïa two-piece midriff-bearing set with circular cutouts, while Leni wore a white jumpsuit with gold buttons.
    Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift embraced bright colors when she wore a dark orange crop top and light orange skirt while performing in Madrid during her stop in Spain for the Eras Tour.
    Taylor Swift embraced bright colors when she wore a dark orange crop top and light orange skirt while performing in Madrid during her stop in Spain for the "Eras Tour."
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari High Jewelry Event in a white dress.
    Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet at the Bulgari High Jewelry Event in a white shirt dress designed by Zac Posen for Gap, which featured a thigh-high slit.
    Photo by Lucas Possiede/WWD via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Padma Lakshmi attended the launch event for her collaboration with Bare Necessities in a black one piece, under a flowing sheer dress.
    Padma Lakshmi attended the launch event for her collaboration with Bare Necessities in a black one piece, under a flowing sheer dress.
    Craig Barritt /Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a strapless black dress with a pink bow.
    Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a strapless black dress with a pink bow.
    Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival in a flowy sheer Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and open back.
    Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival in a flowy sheer Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and open back.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dakota Fanning promoted her new movie, "The Watched," in a beige Oscar de la Renta dress with tulip designs on the bottom.
    Dakota Fanning promoted her new movie, "The Watched," in a beige Oscar de la Renta dress with tulip designs on the bottom.
    Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros / Getty Images
  • Andie Macdowell walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a blue gown with a dramatic cape flowing down her right arm.
    Andie MacDowell walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a blue gown with a dramatic cape flowing down her right arm.
    Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Naomi Watts walked the carpet at the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans FYC event in a strapless figure-hugging white gown.
    Naomi Watts walked the carpet at the "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" FYC event in a strapless figure-hugging white gown.
    Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence posed for pictures together at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Lawrence wore a black suit with embelishments on the shoulders, while Smith wore a gray suit with an oversized jacket.
    Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence posed for pictures together at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Lawrence wore a black suit with embelishments on the shoulders, while Smith wore a gray suit with an oversized jacket.
    Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures / Getty Images
  • Amy Poehler attended the "In Conversation with Amy Poehler" event in Australia wearing a tailored three piece cream suit, accessorizing with a black floral lapel.
    Amy Poehler attended the "In Conversation with Amy Poehler" event in Australia wearing a tailored three-piece cream suit.
    Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kylie Minogue wore a sleeveless column satin Erdem gown with floral designs and a big bow, as she celebrated the fourth anniversary of Kylie Minogue Wines.
    Kylie Minogue wore a sleeveless column satin Erdem gown with floral designs and a big bow, as she celebrated the fourth anniversary of Kylie Minogue Wines.
    Photo by Helen Abraham/WireImage for Kylie Minogue Wines / Getty Images
  • Diane Lane wore a white blouse tucked into a beige pencil skirt with floral embellishments on it, while walking the carpet at the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans event in Los Angeles.
    Diane Lane wore a white blouse tucked into a beige pencil skirt with floral embellishments on it, while walking the carpet at the "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" event in Los Angeles.
    Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Selena Gomez waving to fans while she films scenes for "Only Murders in the Building" in New York.
    Selena Gomez waving to fans while she films scenes for "Only Murders in the Building" in New York.
    Photo by Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Sienna Miller went for a more casual look when walking the streets of West London.
    Sienna Miller went for a more casual look when walking the streets of West London in wide-legged jeans, a black tank top and a blazer.
    Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Will Smith walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," with his whole family.
    Will Smith walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," with his whole family, for the first time since announcing his separation from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
    Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Kirsten Bell walked the carpet at the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical," with Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie, who both wore suits.
    Kirsten Bell walked the carpet at the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical," in a black dress, with Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie, who both wore suits.
    Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images / Getty Images
