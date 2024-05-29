Move Back
Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
Celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Taylor Swift and Anne Hathaway, stunned at various events this week.
- Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in matching white outfits. Heidi wore an Alaïa two-piece midriff-bearing set with circular cutouts, while Leni wore a white jumpsuit with gold buttons.read more
- Taylor Swift embraced bright colors when she wore a dark orange crop top and light orange skirt while performing in Madrid during her stop in Spain for the "Eras Tour."read more
- Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet at the Bulgari High Jewelry Event in a white shirt dress designed by Zac Posen for Gap, which featured a thigh-high slit.read more
- Padma Lakshmi attended the launch event for her collaboration with Bare Necessities in a black one piece, under a flowing sheer dress.read more
- Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a strapless black dress with a pink bow.read more
- Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival in a flowy sheer Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and open back.read more
- Dakota Fanning promoted her new movie, "The Watched," in a beige Oscar de la Renta dress with tulip designs on the bottom.read more
- Andie MacDowell walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a blue gown with a dramatic cape flowing down her right arm.read more
- Naomi Watts walked the carpet at the "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" FYC event in a strapless figure-hugging white gown.read more
- Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence posed for pictures together at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Lawrence wore a black suit with embelishments on the shoulders, while Smith wore a gray suit with an oversized jacket.read more
- Amy Poehler attended the "In Conversation with Amy Poehler" event in Australia wearing a tailored three-piece cream suit.read more
- Kylie Minogue wore a sleeveless column satin Erdem gown with floral designs and a big bow, as she celebrated the fourth anniversary of Kylie Minogue Wines.read more
- Diane Lane wore a white blouse tucked into a beige pencil skirt with floral embellishments on it, while walking the carpet at the "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" event in Los Angeles.read more
- Selena Gomez waving to fans while she films scenes for "Only Murders in the Building" in New York.read more
- Sienna Miller went for a more casual look when walking the streets of West London in wide-legged jeans, a black tank top and a blazer.read more
- Will Smith walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," with his whole family, for the first time since announcing his separation from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.read more
- Kirsten Bell walked the carpet at the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical," in a black dress, with Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie, who both wore suits.read more
