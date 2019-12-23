Cara Delevingne surprises Ashley Benson with Morocco trip for birthday

Ashley Benson‘s 30th year is off to an epic start.

On Saturday, the former “Pretty Little Liars” star revealed girlfriend Cara Delevingne had surprised her with a birthday trip to Morocco, sharing, “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

“Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side,” Benson wrote on Instagram. “I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet.”

ASHLEY BENSON POSTS NUDE INSTAGRAM PIC, GETS KUDOS FROM GIRLFRIEND CARA DELEVINGNE

Benson, who celebrated her birthday on Dec. 18, posted a collection of images from the trip, which included a ride in a hot air balloon.

On Wednesday, Delevingne, 27, honored the birthday girl with a sweet tribute.

“Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” the model began. “It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious.”

Delevingne, who was first linked to Benson in 2018, also wrote, “I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.”

In addition to Delevingne, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also sent Benson birthday wishes via video.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.