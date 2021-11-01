Crew members present for Alec Baldwin accidental shooting incident reveal some of Halyna Hutchins final words

Some of Halyna Hutchins' final words following the accidental shooting incident involving her, Alec Baldwin and "Rust" director Joel Souza have been revealed.

Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the indie-western movie after Baldwin discharged a firearm that he was led to believe contained no live ammunition, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office. She was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she was eventually pronounced dead.

According to a comprehensive report from the Los Angeles Times, which interviewed 14 "Rust" crew members, nine of which were present on the day Hutchins died, she immediately began speaking with crew members who were tending to her after the bullet went through her midsection and landed in Souza’s shoulder.

According to the report, a boom operator looked at Hutchins after she fell to the ground and said: "Oh, that was no good."

ALEC BALDWIN'S 'RUST' MOVIE 911 CALL RELEASED

"No," Hutchins replied. "That was no good. That was no good at all."

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, making the brief exchange with the sound person some of her final words.

"I was looking right at her, I could see an exit wound that immediately started pouring blood and that’s when [people screamed] ‘She’s shot!’ and everything went crazy," another crew member said of the moments following the shooting.

Baldwin, meanwhile, was reportedly shocked after the gun went off and continued to repeat the phrase "What the f--- just happened?"

Later, when Baldwin returned to base camp after changing out of his western costume that he was wearing during the incident, he informed the crew members waiting to be interviewed by police that he had "never been handed a live weapon" before this incident.

HALYNA HUTCHINS' LAST WORDS REVEALED FOLLOWING ALEC BALDWIN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident on Saturday, Baldwin called Hutchins his friend and noted that the incident was a "one in a trillion event."

There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this," he said. "This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event."

He was previously spotted getting breakfast Sunday morning with Hutchins' husband and son at the La Posada hotel in New Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident and said it was " too early " to comment on potential charges during a press conference Wednesday. However, Sheriff Adan Mendoza has since referred to the department's efforts as a " criminal investigation ."

"I’d be careful using the word ‘accident,'" Mendoza said during an appearance Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is obviously a tragedy and it was avoidable, so right now it’s a criminal investigation."