Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma spark marriage rumors after Instagram post

Is Hilary Duff already hitched?

As it turns out, the answer's no. But fans weren't so sure after her fiance, musician Matthew Koma, posted a photo of Duff, 32, on Instagram, simply captioned, "Wife."

Fans immediately began offering celebratory comments. Like "Did you get married? Mazel tov." And "Congrats!!!!!!"

A rep for the couple quickly cleared the air, explaining that the two aren't married yet, but are excited to take the plunge, E! News reported.

The picture was snapped during the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala, of which, Duff also posted a photo.

The duo's engagement was announced in May. Duff and Koma, 32, have been dating since 2017, and in 2018, they welcomed a daughter, Banks. Duff also has a son, Luca, born in 2012, with ex-husband and NHL player Mike Comrie.