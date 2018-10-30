Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcome a baby girl

Hilary Duff has welcomed a baby girl, Banks Violet Bair, with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The “Younger” star, 30, announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, writing, “This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ”

The couple announced they were expecting on Instagram in June.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!,” she captioned a picture of her and Koma showing off her baby bump.

She also shared a video of their gender reveal a few weeks later.

Duff is already mom to 6-year-old Luca, who she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. This is Koma’s first child, but Duff has no doubts he’ll be a great dad.

“Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol,” she wrote in a post from August. “Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you.”

Their new addition will also have a cousin close in age as Duff’s sister Haylie gave birth in June.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.