Helen Mirren shares racy, stripped-down secret

She may be a Dame, but Helen Mirren has some racy secrets up her sleeve.

On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Mirren and her "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" co-star Adam Brody played a variation on the drinking game "Never Have I Ever."

The first question posed to the group was if any had gone skinny-dipping.

Per the rules of the game, Clarkson and Brody both took a sip of green beer in a nod to St. Patrick’s Day.

When they expressed surprise that the Oscar winner apparently had never skinny-dipped, she said, "I might have done it, but I’m not going to tell the story."

Clarkson admitted she’s gone skinny-dipping multiple times, declaring, "I love being naked!"

Brody chimed in and asked, "Can I ask a technical question? Is skinny-dipping, does it have to be in public? Or can it be a pool if it’s in private?"

Clarkson said any kind of stripping down counted, so Mirren said, "Oh in that case," and took a sip of her beer.

On top of her impressive acting accolades, Mirren has been a long-time sex symbol.

Her "1923" co-star Harrison Ford had high praise for her during a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Ford told the late-night host he thinks Mirren is "still sexy."

The pair also starred in the 1986 film "The Mosquito Coast," and when Colbert asked if they had ever made out, Ford gave a coy smile.

The "Shrinking" star also had praise for Mirren's talent and tenacity in tackling her "1923" role.

"It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do ... Dame Helen Mirren," Ford said.