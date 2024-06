Heidi Klum soaked up the sun to celebrate turning 51.

The German supermodel stripped down to her birthday suit while relaxing poolside after enjoying a morning cuddling in bed with her husband, rockstar Tom Kaulitz.

"Woke up to this beautiful present," she captioned a black-and-white snap taken under the sheets with the Tokio Hotel frontman. "I feel lucky and blessed."

Hours later by the pool, tan lines weren't a concern for Klum as she struck a few poses while lounging under the sun.

The "America's Got Talent" judge wore a simple black truckers hat with vibrant graffiti artwork across the top, which included her kids' names: Henry, Johan, Lou and Leni.

Leftover pink, peach and metallic balloon arrangements from brunch earlier in the day still floated in the background.

Klum dined al fresco with her four children and her husband as she rang in another year around the sun.

An incredible pink, purple and white rose garland display covered the family table as the Klum's broke bread for Heidi on her birthday.

"All I could wish for," Heidi wrote on Instagram as she held up a champagne flute and toasted on her big day.

Klum has three children with ex-husband, Seal, and one daughter, Leni Klum , with ex Flavio Briatore.

Seal and Klum first met when Heidi was two weeks pregnant with Leni. Seal adopted Leni when she was 5 years old.

Earlier this year, she told Glamour Germany that negativity toward her marriage to Kaulitz was simply due to "spitefulness." Heidi and Tom, who tied the knot in 2019, have been on the receiving end of hateful remarks due to their 17-year age gap.

"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man," she said. "Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

Heidi told the magazine that she typically responds to people's questions about the age gap in her marriage with, "How should I answer that?"

"I'm 50 and no longer 20. I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life," she continued. "Time won't stand still for me and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."