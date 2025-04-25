Brandi Glanville rushed to hospital while battling mystery illness that left her face disfigured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brandi Glanville was rushed to the hospital after calling 911 herself amid her ongoing battle with a possible parasite.

The "Real Housewives" star shared an update with fans on social media on Tuesday.

"My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning," the 52-year-old TV star wrote. "I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

Glanville shared a photo of an IV in her arm along with a shot of her medical chart.

"I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill," she captioned the photo.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star did not share specific details of her emergency room visit.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for additional information.

Glanville exclusively told Fox News Digital that while no one has figured out what's truly wrong with her disfigured face, doctors have suggested "that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

In 2022, Glanville began feeling symptoms of depression upon returning home from Africa. Five months later, she started losing her ability to speak and noticed her speech had become slurred. Following a stressful move in October 2023, she was hospitalized after collapsing at home.

"My whole face swelled up; my throat closed, and my son called 911," Glanville said. "I was in the hospital for a few days, and they said it was stress-induced angioedema, and I just didn't believe it."

The reality TV star began her hunt for answers, seeing different types of doctors to find out what was happening to her health.

"I went and found the best of the best," Glanville told Fox News Digital. "I went to an immunologist, a radiologist, a rheumatologist, a dermatologist … I've been to all of the ‘ologists’ and no one can figure out what's wrong. They suggest that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

In pursuit of an answer, the former model, who has been unable to work since the mysterious illness began to affect her life, says she has nearly cleared out her savings account. Her mental health has taken a toll, too, and she admitted that her outlook on life has been "very grim" at times.

"I needed to figure out my purpose again, and I'm scared of not being able to pay my rent and do all the things that I need to do," Glanville admitted. "So it's just a really scary time."

