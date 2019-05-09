Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fires
Published

Fire engulfs HBO miniseries set in upstate New York

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
A fire broke out at a Hudson Valley, N.Y., car dealership on Thursday morning. HBO is filming miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" at the dealership.

A fire broke out at a Hudson Valley, N.Y., car dealership on Thursday morning. HBO is filming miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" at the dealership. (Odom.TV)

A massive fire engulfed the set of an HBO miniseries being filmed in Ulster County, New York.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at 613 Automotive Group in Ellenville, N.Y., at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Hudson Valley Post reported. Odom.TV captured video of the fire.

"I Know This Much Is True," starring Mark Ruffalo and Melissa Leo, was using the car dealership as a set.

A fire broke out at a Hudson Valley, N.Y., car dealership on Thursday morning. HBO is filming miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" at the dealership.

A fire broke out at a Hudson Valley, N.Y., car dealership on Thursday morning. HBO is filming miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" at the dealership. (Odom.TV)

MARK RUFFALO, MICHAEL MOORE STRATEGIZING FOR 2020 'BLUE DELUGE'

No injuries have been reported, but several antique cars may have been damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

"Avengers: Endgame" star Mark Ruffalo serves as an executive producer and star of upcoming HBO series "I Know This Much Is True." A massive fire broke out on the upstate New York set of the show.

"Avengers: Endgame" star Mark Ruffalo serves as an executive producer and star of upcoming HBO series "I Know This Much Is True." A massive fire broke out on the upstate New York set of the show. (Getty)

"Avengers" star Ruffalo, who lives in the area, is an executive producer on the project and stars as twin brothers in the upcoming series, which is set for a 2020 air date.

Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell are also slated to appear in the drama, based on a novel by Wally Lamb.

A fire broke out at a Hudson Valley, N.Y., car dealership on Thursday morning. HBO is filming miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" at the dealership.

A fire broke out at a Hudson Valley, N.Y., car dealership on Thursday morning. HBO is filming miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" at the dealership. (Odom.TV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Ruffalo and HBO did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.