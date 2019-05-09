Fire engulfs HBO miniseries set in upstate New York

A massive fire engulfed the set of an HBO miniseries being filmed in Ulster County, New York.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at 613 Automotive Group in Ellenville, N.Y., at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Hudson Valley Post reported. Odom.TV captured video of the fire.

"I Know This Much Is True," starring Mark Ruffalo and Melissa Leo, was using the car dealership as a set.

No injuries have been reported, but several antique cars may have been damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

"Avengers" star Ruffalo, who lives in the area, is an executive producer on the project and stars as twin brothers in the upcoming series, which is set for a 2020 air date.

Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell are also slated to appear in the drama, based on a novel by Wally Lamb.

Reps for Ruffalo and HBO did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.