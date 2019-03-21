Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo claim to strategize for '2020 blue deluge'

Actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Michael Moore claim to be strategizing for a “blue deluge” in 2020.

Ruffalo, the far-left “Spotlight” and "Avengers" co-star, went on Twitter on Wednesday to tell his 4.7 million followers why he was hanging out with the liberal Moore.

“Last night with @MMFlint and @WSUCampaign planning strategy for the 2020 blue deluge!” Ruffalo tweeted alongside a blue wave emoji.

The liberal organization We Stand United was also tagged in the tweet. According to its website, the group was started “as an idea to foster connections and unity, and to provide a hopeful vision in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.”

The group boasts about organizing “a rally that brought together more than 25,000 New Yorkers outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Columbus Circle” with “advocates from over 70 immigrants rights, civil rights, environmental, LGBTQ, and human rights organizations as well as Mayor de Blasio, Reverend Al Sharpton, Robert De Niro, Cher, Rosie Perez, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei, Sally Field, Michael Moore, Natalie Merchant, Shailene Woodley, Julianne Moore and Cynthia Nixon.”

Ruffalo’s Twitter feed is filled with political commentary, and he recently declared, “We are in dangerous territory,” alongside a Washington Post column he shared by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

As for Moore, he's widely known as one of the most outspoken liberals in Hollywood, and he uses social media to share his political views on a regular basis.